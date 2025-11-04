Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>News Services>Reuters

Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Edges Lower as Advantest, SoftBank Group Drag

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Tokyo Stock Exchange

Reuters

12:41 JST, November 4, 2025

TOKYO, Nov 4 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average eased on Tuesday in choppy trade, weighed down by declines in Advantest and SoftBank Group, although strong outlook-driven gains in some technology stocks helped limit losses.

The Nikkei .N225 was down 0.1% at 52,361.14 by the midday break. The broader Topix .TOPX rose 0.38% to 3,344.48.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest 6857.T lost 3.63% and technology investor SoftBank Group 9984.T fell 1.33%, dragging the index the most.

“The Nikkei went up and down today, but sentiment was strong as seen in the gains of the Topix index,” said Shuutarou Yasuda, a market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.

“The market momentum was supported by the strong performance of U.S. technology stocks such as Amazon,” he said.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed higher on Monday, with artificial intelligence-related deals driving much of the gains. Amazon AMZN.O rose 4% after announcing a $38 billion deal with OpenAI.

Japan’s stock market was closed for a public holiday on Monday.

On Tuesday, Tokyo Electron 8035.T jumped 3.95% after the chip-making equipment maker on Friday hiked its operating profit forecast by 2.8% for the year ending March 2026.

Sumitomo Electric 5802.T, a gauge for investments for AI data centers, surged 12.73% after the cable maker raised its annual net profit forecast by 18.7% to 230 billion yen ($1.53 billion).

Other decliners included chip-related Socionext6526.T, which tanked 19.54% after flagging its annual net profit would fall 65.8% to 6.7 billion yen.

Of more than 1,600 stocks trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s prime market, 67% rose, 30% fell, while 2% traded flat.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Reuters Page

Reuters Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING