Typhoon Kalmaegi Brings ‘Life-Threatening’ Conditions to Central Philippines

Men use a net as they try to catch fish from a nearby fish farm which overflowed due to floodwaters caused by Typhoon Kalmaegi as it affects Cebu city, central Philippines, Tuesday Nov. 4, 2025.

MANILA, Nov 4 (Reuters) – Typhoon Kalmaegi intensified as it made landfall in the central Philippines on Tuesday, with the state weather bureau warning of “life-threatening” conditions as it placed large parts of the Visayas region under the second-highest storm warning.

With sustained winds of 150 kph and gusts of up to 205 kph, Kalmaegi, locally named Tino, is forecast to move across the Visayas and emerge over the South China Sea by Wednesday.

Weather agency PAGASA said the combined effects of Kalmaegi and a shear line brought heavy rains and strong winds over the Visayas island group and nearby areas.

“Due to interaction with the terrain, Tino may slightly weaken while crossing Visayas. However, it is expected to remain at typhoon intensity throughout its passage over the country,” PAGASA said in a morning bulletin.

More than 160 flights to and from affected areas have been cancelled, while those at sea were advised to head to the nearest safe harbour immediately and to stay in port.

In Southern Leyte, disaster officials evacuated residents from low-lying and coastal areas, the Philippine Coast Guard said.

PAGASA warned of a high risk of “life-threatening and damaging storm surges” that could reach over 3 metres high along coastal and low-lying communities in the central Philippines, including parts of Mindanao.

Kalmaegi comes as the Philippines, which is hit by an average of 20 tropical storms each year, is recovering from a run of disasters including earthquakes and severe weather events in recent months.

In September, Super Typhoon Ragasa swept across northern Luzon, forcing government work and classes to shut down as it brought fierce winds and torrential rain.