Trump Says There ‘Could Be’ US Troops on the Ground in Nigeria, or Air Strikes
11:09 JST, November 3, 2025
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday the U.S. military could deploy troops to Nigeria or carry out air strikes to stop what he called the killing of large numbers of Christians in the West African country.
Asked if he envisioned troops on the ground or air strikes in Nigeria, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One: “Could be. I mean, other things. I envisage a lot of things. They’re killing record numbers of Christians in Nigeria … They’re killing the Christians and killing them in very large numbers. We’re not going to allow that to happen.”
Trump made the comment on Sunday evening as he headed back to Washington after a weekend at his vacation home in Florida.
Trump threatened on Saturday to take military action against Nigeria if Africa’s most populous country failed to crack down on the killing of Christians.
The U.S. president’s threat of military action came a day after his administration added Nigeria back to a “Countries of Particular Concern” list of nations that the U.S. says have violated religious freedoms. Other nations on the list include China, Myanmar, North Korea, Russia and Pakistan.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Krasznahorkai wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature (Update 1)
-
Trio Win 2025 Nobel Economics Prize for Work on Innovation and ‘Creative Destruction’
-
Kitagawa, Robson and Yaghi Win 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Rises on Improving Bets of Takaichi Becoming Next PM (Update 1)
-
Japan New PM Takaichi Vows Package to Cushion Blow from Rising Living Costs, Tariffs
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Foreign Visitors to Japan Hit 30 Million at Record Pace, with Spending Also Climbing
-
Japan Markets Brace for More Political Uncertainty Following News of Komeito Ending Coalition with LDP
-
Casio Launches ‘Sauna Watch’ That Can Withstand Temperatures of up to 100 C
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Honda Announces 4 Motorcycle Models Including ‘Super Cub’ Compliant with New Moped License Regulation