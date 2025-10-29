Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Crosses 51,000 for First Time on Tech Optimism

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Tokyo Stock Exchange

TOKYO, Oct 29 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average surged past the key 51,000 level for the first time on Wednesday, underpinned by investor optimism over artificial intelligence sector investments.

The tech-heavy Nikkei 225 Index .N225 was up 2.05% at an unprecedented 51,249.82, as of the midday break. The index crossed the key psychological barrier of 50,000 on Monday.

The broader Topix index .TOPX edged up less than 0.1%, as a stronger yen weighed on most non-tech shares.

Advantest 6857.T, a key chip-testing equipment supplier to major technology companies, soared more than 20% after the firm hiked its annual profit forecast by one quarter on surging demand.

“Stocks such as Advantest and SoftBank Group are essentially driving the stock market,” said Nomura Securities strategist Wataru Akiyama. “It’s unclear how long this will last. Once the initial wave passes, the upward momentum may ease.”

All three major U.S. stock indexes closed at record highs after AI darling Nvidia NVDA.O said it will build artificial intelligence supercomputers for the U.S. energy department.

Shares of Microsoft MSFT.O jumped after the tech company reached a deal that permits OpenAI to restructure into a public benefit corporation while giving Microsoft a 27% stake in the ChatGPT maker.

Japan’s SoftBank Group 9984.T, a major investor in chips and AI, climbed 2.1% and was the second-biggest driver of the Nikkei in terms of index points. Lasertec 6920.T, another semiconductor heavyweight, surged 7.8%.

There were 65 advancers in the Nikkei against 160 decliners. The largest losers were Nidec 6594.T, which lost another 7.3% after being marked for exclusion in the Nikkei, followed by SHIFT 3697.T, down 5.3%.