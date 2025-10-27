South Korea Presidential Aide Says Meeting between Trump, N.Korea’s Kim Unlikely to Happen
12:49 JST, October 27, 2025
SEOUL, Oct 27 (Reuters) – A South Korean presidential security adviser said on Monday that she did not believe a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader was likely to happen soon.
Oh Hyun-joo, a deputy director of national security for South Korean presidential office, told reporters that she did not have concrete information despite speculation in the media about a meeting between the two leaders as Trump visits Asia.
