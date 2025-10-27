South Korea Presidential Aide Says Meeting between Trump, N.Korea’s Kim Unlikely to Happen

Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he departs for Japan at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 27, 2025.

SEOUL, Oct 27 (Reuters) – A South Korean presidential security adviser said on Monday that she did not believe a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader was likely to happen soon.

Oh Hyun-joo, a deputy director of national security for South Korean presidential office, told reporters that she did not have concrete information despite speculation in the media about a meeting between the two leaders as Trump visits Asia.