Argentina’s Milei Vows More Reforms after Election Triumph

Reuters

Argentina’s President Javier Milei reacts as he greets people after the La Libertad Avanza party won the midterm election, which is seen as crucial for Milei’s administration after U.S. President Donald Trump warned that future support for Argentina would depend on Milei’s party performing well in the vote, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, October 26, 2025.

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 26 (Reuters) – Argentina’s President Javier Milei on Sunday said his party’s big victory in the nation’s midterm elections marked a turning point and vowed to pursue reforms his government still considers necessary.

“Today we pass through a turning point,” Milei said after the results, adding voters had shown their desire to irreversibly change the path forward for South America’s No. 2 economy.

He invited the country’s governors to discuss parliamentary agreements, and said dozens of senators and deputies from other parties would potentially reach agreements with his administration.