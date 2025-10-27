Argentina’s Milei Vows More Reforms after Election Triumph
11:48 JST, October 27, 2025
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 26 (Reuters) – Argentina’s President Javier Milei on Sunday said his party’s big victory in the nation’s midterm elections marked a turning point and vowed to pursue reforms his government still considers necessary.
“Today we pass through a turning point,” Milei said after the results, adding voters had shown their desire to irreversibly change the path forward for South America’s No. 2 economy.
He invited the country’s governors to discuss parliamentary agreements, and said dozens of senators and deputies from other parties would potentially reach agreements with his administration.
