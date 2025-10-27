Japan’s Nikkei Tops 50,000 Level for First Time on Stimulus Euphoria
9:15 JST, October 27, 2025
TOKYO, Oct 27 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average climbed past the 50,000 level for the first time on Monday, continuing a run of successive records on expectations of sizeable spending from the nation’s new prime minister.
Crossing the key psychological threshold is the latest milestone for the blue-chip share gauge that has been red hot since fiscal dove Sanae Takaichi began her ascent to power.
The Nikkei 225 Index .N225 jumped 1.5% to 50,059.59 in early trading.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Krasznahorkai wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature (Update 1)
-
Trio Win 2025 Nobel Economics Prize for Work on Innovation and ‘Creative Destruction’
-
Trump, Hegseth Lecture Military Leaders in Rare, Politically Charged Summit
-
Kitagawa, Robson and Yaghi Win 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Rises on Improving Bets of Takaichi Becoming Next PM (Update 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
-
Honda Announces 4 Motorcycle Models Including ‘Super Cub’ Compliant with New Moped License Regulation
-
Casio Launches ‘Sauna Watch’ That Can Withstand Temperatures of up to 100 C