Japan’s Nikkei Tops 50,000 Level for First Time on Stimulus Euphoria

Reuters

9:15 JST, October 27, 2025

TOKYO, Oct 27 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average climbed past the 50,000 level for the first time on Monday, continuing a run of successive records on expectations of sizeable spending from the nation’s new prime minister.

Crossing the key psychological threshold is the latest milestone for the blue-chip share gauge that has been red hot since fiscal dove Sanae Takaichi began her ascent to power.

The Nikkei 225 Index .N225 jumped 1.5% to 50,059.59 in early trading.

