US Doesn’t Expect China to Join Thai-Cambodia Ceasefire Event, Official Says

Reuters file photo

Person from Thai military walks near Thai-Cambodian border at Chong Chub Ta Mok area, where landmines were found deployed, following a ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand, in Surin Province, Thailand, August 20, 2025.

WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) – China played a limited role in Thailand and Cambodia ceasefire talks and is not expected to participate in a possible weekend event in Malaysia marking the deal with U.S. President Donald Trump, a senior U.S. official said on Friday.

“From the U.S. standpoint we actually don’t believe that China played a significant role – and really any kind of consequential role – in achieving the peace,” said the official. “I would not expect to see China participating.”

Trump is expected to witness the signing of a ceasefire deal between the Southeast Asian nations on the sidelines of an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia’s foreign minister said last week.

Trump is also expected to meet China’s Xi Jinping to discuss the country’s differences on trade on Thursday in South Korea.