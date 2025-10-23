Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Falls on Profit-Booking from Takaichi Rally

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Tokyo Stock Exchange

TOKYO, Oct 23 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average fell more than 1% on Thursday, as investors sold stocks to book profits from a rally driven by expectations for fiscal dove Sanae Takaichi’s new government.

As of 0019 GMT, the Nikkei .N225 was down 1.3% at 48,648.86. The broader Topix .TOPX fell 0.61% to 3,246.49.

“Investors had scooped up stocks ahead of the parliamentary vote to elect Takaichi as prime minister, and as soon as she was elected, they started a selloff as all the good news was priced in,” said Kazuaki Shimada, chief strategist at IwaiCosmo Securities.

Hardline conservative Takaichi was elected Japan’s first female prime minister on Tuesday, sending the Nikkei to a record intraday high of 49,945.95 on that day. The index is set to fall for a second straight session if this momentum holds.

Sentiment was also hurt by concerns over the U.S.-China relationship after reports that the Trump administration was considering curbs on exports to China made with U.S. software.

“The news on the U.S.-China issues became a trigger for the selloff, but it was not a fundamental reason for today’s declines,” Shimada said.

Technology investor SoftBank Group 9984.T fell 2.97% to become the biggest drag for the Nikkei. Chip-related Advantest 6857.T and Tokyo Electron 8035.T lost 2.72% and 2.86%, respectively.

Meanwhile, defense-related shares rose, with Sumitomo Heavy Industries 6302.T surging 8.3%. Kawasaki Heavy Industries 7012.T and IHI 7013.T rose 2.85% and 1.92%, respectively.

The shares rose on expectations that Japan may propose to boost defense spending as Takaichi and U.S. President Donald Trump are scheduled to hold a meeting next week, Shimada said.

Of the more than 1,600 stocks trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s prime market, 58% rose, 36% fell and 4% traded flat.