China Accuses Australia of Covering up Airspace Intrusion in South China Sea
13:29 JST, October 22, 2025
BEIJING, Oct 22 (Reuters) – Australia’s statements about an incident involving Chinese military aircraft over the South China Sea are an attempt to cover up an Australian “intrusion” into Chinese airspace, the Chinese defence ministry said on Wednesday.
The ministry has complained to Canberra about the matter.
The ministry was referring to an incident around the Paracel Islands in which Australia claimed a Chinese fighter jet dropped flares near one of its maritime patrol planes. Australia called the incident “unsafe and unprofessional”.
“We urge Australia to immediately stop infringement, provocation and hype, strictly restrain the actions of front-line naval and air forces,” the ministry spokesperson said in a statement.
