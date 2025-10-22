Hot word :

Peru Declares 30-day State of Emergency in Lima to Tackle Rising Crime

REUTERS file photo
Peru’s new president Jose Jeri looks on during the swearing-in ceremony, after Congress voted to remove former President Dina Boluarte, in Lima, October 10, 2025

Reuters

11:18 JST, October 22, 2025

LIMA, Oct 21 (Reuters) – Peru’s President Jose Jeri declared a 30-day state of emergency in the capital, Lima, starting just after midnight on Tuesday, to curb rising crime, he announced in a televised address on Tuesday.

