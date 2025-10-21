Hot word :

Japan New PM Takaichi Vows Package to Cushion Blow from Rising Living Costs, Tariffs

AP/Pool photo
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks during a press conference at the prime minister’s office in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Reuters

22:48 JST, October 21, 2025

TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) – Japan’s new prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, said on Tuesday she has instructed her cabinet to compile a package of measures to cushion the economic blow from rising living costs.

In a news conference, Takaichi also said her government will do its utmost to protect the economy from the hit from higher U.S. tariffs.

