Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Surges after Takaichi Builds Support for Leadership Bid

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Tokyo Stock Exchange

TOKYO, Oct 20 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei surged on Monday after political negotiations appeared to put fiscal expansionist Sanae Takaichi on a clearer path to becoming the country’s next prime minister.

The blue-chip Nikkei 225 Index .N225 jumped 1.7% to 48,369.45 in early trading. The broader Topix .TOPX rose 1.4%.

The Nikkei hit an all-time high earlier this month after Takaichi won a run-off to lead the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. But a Diet vote to install her as premier was delayed after she failed to heal a rift with a long-time coalition partner.

After negotiations last week, the LDP and the Japan Innovation Party, known as Ishin, have broadly agreed to form a coalition, the Kyodo news agency reported on Sunday, with Ishin lawmakers pledging support for Takaichi as prime minister in parliament on Tuesday.