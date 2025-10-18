US Jury Finds BNP Paribas Enabled Sudanese Atrocities
11:32 JST, October 18, 2025
WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) – A U.S. jury on Friday returned a historic verdict against BNP Paribas BNPP.PA, finding the French bank helped Sudan’s government commit genocide by providing banking services that violated American sanctions.
The federal jury in Manhattan ordered BNP Paribas to pay a combined $20.5 million to three Sudanese plaintiffs who testified about human rights abuses perpetrated under former President Omar al-Bashir’s rule.
Lawyers for the three plaintiffs, who now reside in the U.S., said the verdict opens the door for over 20,000 refugees in the U.S. to seek billions of dollars in damages from the French bank.
“Our clients lost everything to a campaign of destruction fueled by U.S. dollars, that BNP Paribas facilitated and that should have been stopped,” said Bobby DiCello, a lawyer for the plaintiffs.
A BNP Paribas spokesman said the verdict should be overturned on appeal, adding that the bank believes it is specific to the three individual plaintiffs and should not have broader application.
“BNP Paribas believes that this result is clearly wrong and there are very strong grounds to appeal the verdict, which is based on a distortion of controlling Swiss law and ignores important evidence the bank was not permitted to introduce,” the spokesman said.
The verdict followed a five-week jury trial conducted by U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein, who last year denied a request by BNP Paribas to get the case thrown out ahead of trial.
The trial focused on whether BNP Paribas’s financial services were a “natural and adequate cause” of the harm suffered by survivors of ethnic cleansing and mass violence.
Hellerstein wrote in his decision last year that there were facts showing a relationship between BNP Paribas’ banking services and abuses perpetrated by the Sudanese government.
The ruling came in a proposed class action lawsuit brought by U.S. residents who had fled non-Arab indigenous black African communities in South Sudan, Darfur, and the Nuba Mountains in central Sudan.
The U.S. government recognized the Sudanese conflict as a genocide in 2004.
BNP Paribas had in 2014 agreed to plead guilty and pay an $8.97 billion penalty to settle U.S. charges it transferred billions of dollars for Sudanese, Iranian and Cuban entities subject to economic sanctions.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Ragasa Batters Hong Kong and Southern China after Causing Deaths in Taiwan and Philippines
-
Krasznahorkai wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature (Update 1)
-
China’s Bytedance Will Get 1 of 7 Board Seats for Tiktok’s US Operations, Official Says
-
Trio Win 2025 Nobel Economics Prize for Work on Innovation and ‘Creative Destruction’
-
This Tiny Island Helps Preserve U.S. Dominance in the Pacific. Its People Pay a Painful Price
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking ‘Death Railway’ into ‘Route of Peace and Prosperity’
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
-
Japanese Govt Sets New Goal of Multipurpose Humanoid Robots in Moonshot Research and Development Program by 2030