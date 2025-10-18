Sydney Sweeney Brings Boxer Christy Martin’s Battles to the Big Screen
11:26 JST, October 18, 2025
LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) – American actress Sydney Sweeney transformed into former professional boxer Christy Martin for the biopic “Christy”, which chronicles her life in and outside the ring.
Directed and co-written by David Michod, the film tracks two decades of Martin’s life. During that time, she stumbled into the sport and, by virtue of her raw talent, turned into one of the most successful female boxers of the 1990s.
The film also portrays her relationship with her coach-turned-husband Jim Martin, played by Ben Foster, who takes control of her career and her life, with harrowing consequences.
Martin went on to found “Christy’s Champs”, a non-profit supporting family abuse victims, and telling her story came with responsibility, Sweeney said at the movie’s premiere at the London Film Festival on Friday.
