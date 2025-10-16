YouTube Resolves Issue That Briefly Impacted Video Streaming Globally (Update 1)
10:02 JST, October 16, 2025 (updated at 10:40 JST)
Oct 15 (Reuters) – Alphabet-owned GOOGL.O YouTube said on Wednesday that it has resolved an issue impacting video streaming services for several thousand users globally.
YouTube said in a post on X that users should now be able to play videos on YouTube Music, YouTube TV and its main platform — without specifying what caused the issue.
At its peak, at 7:55 p.m. ET, 366,172 users in the U.S. had reported issues with YouTube, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.
Thousands of outages were also reported in the UK, Canada, and Australia, Downdetector showed.
Downdetector’s numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Ragasa Batters Hong Kong and Southern China after Causing Deaths in Taiwan and Philippines
-
Krasznahorkai wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature (Update 1)
-
China’s Bytedance Will Get 1 of 7 Board Seats for Tiktok’s US Operations, Official Says
-
Trio Win 2025 Nobel Economics Prize for Work on Innovation and ‘Creative Destruction’
-
This Tiny Island Helps Preserve U.S. Dominance in the Pacific. Its People Pay a Painful Price
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking ‘Death Railway’ into ‘Route of Peace and Prosperity’
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
-
‘September Says’ an Observation of Subtly Balanced, Close Family Ties Going Awry