YouTube Resolves Issue That Briefly Impacted Video Streaming Globally (Update 1)

Reuters

YouTube app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021.

Oct 15 (Reuters) – Alphabet-owned GOOGL.O YouTube said on Wednesday that it has resolved an issue impacting video streaming services for several thousand users globally.

YouTube said in a post on X that users should now be able to play videos on YouTube Music, YouTube TV and its main platform — without specifying what caused the issue.

At its peak, at 7:55 p.m. ET, 366,172 users in the U.S. had reported issues with YouTube, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Thousands of outages were also reported in the UK, Canada, and Australia, Downdetector showed.

Downdetector’s numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.