Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Bounces Back after Tech-Led Slide; Mercari Surges
12:09 JST, October 15, 2025
TOKYO, Oct 15 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share gauge rebounded on Wednesday from its steepest drop since April, as investors piled back into tech stocks that were pummeled on concerns over China-U.S. trade friction.
The Nikkei 225 Index .N225 rallied 1% to 47,300.05, recovering part of its 2.6% slide in the previous session as Japanese markets returned from a holiday. The broader Topix .TOPX rose 1.2%.
SoftBank Group 9984.T, a major investor in chips and artificial intelligence, rose 2.9%, recovering from a 6% slide on Tuesday. Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest 6857.T rallied 0.8% after a two-day skid.
Investor sentiment has been dented by an escalation of tensions between the United States and China, as well as political haggling to decide Japan’s next prime minister.
“We’re seeing a corrective rebound in semiconductor-related stocks that fell sharply yesterday,” said Fumika Shimizu, a strategist at Nomura Securities.
“Uncertainty surrounding Japan’s political situation has persisted since last Friday,” Shimizu said. “Achieving clarity on that front would likely be the driver needed for a genuine return to an upward trend.”
China last week announced a major expansion of its rare earths export controls, and U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to raise tariffs on Chinese goods to triple digits.
Sanae Takaichi, the head of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), is making arrangements to hold meetings with three major opposition parties on Wednesday, the Jiji news agency reported.
Her bid to become prime minister was thrown into doubt when the LDP’s junior coalition partner quit on Friday.
Online retailer Mercari 4385.T surged 11.5% after saying it was pulling out of its on-demand employment service. Mall operator Aeon 8267.T jumped 9.3% after reporting record sales and operating profit for the half-year period.
Sapporo Holdings 2501.T advanced 2.3% after the Nikkei newspaper said the beer maker was close to a deal to sell its real estate business.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Ragasa Batters Hong Kong and Southern China after Causing Deaths in Taiwan and Philippines
-
Krasznahorkai wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature (Update 1)
-
China’s Bytedance Will Get 1 of 7 Board Seats for Tiktok’s US Operations, Official Says
-
This Tiny Island Helps Preserve U.S. Dominance in the Pacific. Its People Pay a Painful Price
-
Trio Win 2025 Nobel Economics Prize for Work on Innovation and ‘Creative Destruction’
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking ‘Death Railway’ into ‘Route of Peace and Prosperity’
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
-
‘September Says’ an Observation of Subtly Balanced, Close Family Ties Going Awry