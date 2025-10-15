Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Bounces Back after Tech-Led Slide; Mercari Surges

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Tokyo Stock Exchange

TOKYO, Oct 15 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share gauge rebounded on Wednesday from its steepest drop since April, as investors piled back into tech stocks that were pummeled on concerns over China-U.S. trade friction.

The Nikkei 225 Index .N225 rallied 1% to 47,300.05, recovering part of its 2.6% slide in the previous session as Japanese markets returned from a holiday. The broader Topix .TOPX rose 1.2%.

SoftBank Group 9984.T, a major investor in chips and artificial intelligence, rose 2.9%, recovering from a 6% slide on Tuesday. Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest 6857.T rallied 0.8% after a two-day skid.

Investor sentiment has been dented by an escalation of tensions between the United States and China, as well as political haggling to decide Japan’s next prime minister.

“We’re seeing a corrective rebound in semiconductor-related stocks that fell sharply yesterday,” said Fumika Shimizu, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

“Uncertainty surrounding Japan’s political situation has persisted since last Friday,” Shimizu said. “Achieving clarity on that front would likely be the driver needed for a genuine return to an upward trend.”

China last week announced a major expansion of its rare earths export controls, and U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to raise tariffs on Chinese goods to triple digits.

Sanae Takaichi, the head of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), is making arrangements to hold meetings with three major opposition parties on Wednesday, the Jiji news agency reported.

Her bid to become prime minister was thrown into doubt when the LDP’s junior coalition partner quit on Friday.

Online retailer Mercari 4385.T surged 11.5% after saying it was pulling out of its on-demand employment service. Mall operator Aeon 8267.T jumped 9.3% after reporting record sales and operating profit for the half-year period.

Sapporo Holdings 2501.T advanced 2.3% after the Nikkei newspaper said the beer maker was close to a deal to sell its real estate business.