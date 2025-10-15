Hot word :

Israel Says It Opens Fire on Suspects in Gaza, Local Authorities Report Six Killed

Reuters
Military vehicles surround Israeli soldiers near the Israel-Gaza border, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, in southern Israel, October 12, 2025.

The Associated Press

11:59 JST, October 15, 2025

Oct 14 (Reuters) – Israel’s military said it opened fire on Tuesday to remove a threat posed by suspects who approached its forces in the northern Gaza Strip, and health authorities in the enclave said at least six Palestinians had been killed by Israeli fire.

The military said the suspects had crossed a boundary for an initial Israeli pullback under a U.S.-brokered ceasefire plan, in a violation of the deal.

Gaza’s local health authority said the Israeli military killed six Palestinians in two separate incidents across the enclave on Tuesday.

On Monday, Hamas freed the last living Israeli hostages from Gaza and Israel sent home busloads of Palestinian detainees under the ceasefire deal, as U.S. President Donald Trump declared the end of a two-year-long war that has upended the broader Middle East.

