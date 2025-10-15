Ukraine Authorities Order Mass Evacuations from around Devastated Kupiansk
11:44 JST, October 15, 2025
Oct 15 (Reuters) – Local authorities in Ukraine ordered the evacuation of families from dozens of villages on Tuesday near the all-but-destroyed northeastern city of Kupiansk, citing the “worsening security situation”, in a region that has faced heavy Russian attacks.
Oleh Syniehubov, governor of northeastern Kharkiv region, wrote on Telegram that a total of 409 families with 601 children were told to leave 27 localities.
Another official in the affected area later told public broadcaster Suspilne that the list of localities to be evacuated by families had been expanded to 40.
For months, Russian forces have been attacking and advancing on the city of Kupiansk, seen as a key target in their push westward through central and eastern Ukraine in the more than 3 1/2-year-old war.
The town was initially seized by Russian forces in the early weeks of the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, but Kyiv’s forces recaptured it later that year.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last week said Ukrainian forces were defending key frontline areas, including Kupiansk. He has also in recent days spoken of a Ukrainian counter offensive near the town of Dobropillia further south.
Russian President Vladimir Putin last week told senior officers that Moscow’s forces held the strategic advantage throughout frontline areas. Ukraine’s top officer, Oleksander Syrskyi, estimates the front line extends over 1,200 km (775 miles).
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Ragasa Batters Hong Kong and Southern China after Causing Deaths in Taiwan and Philippines
-
Krasznahorkai wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature (Update 1)
-
China’s Bytedance Will Get 1 of 7 Board Seats for Tiktok’s US Operations, Official Says
-
This Tiny Island Helps Preserve U.S. Dominance in the Pacific. Its People Pay a Painful Price
-
Trio Win 2025 Nobel Economics Prize for Work on Innovation and ‘Creative Destruction’
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking ‘Death Railway’ into ‘Route of Peace and Prosperity’
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
-
‘September Says’ an Observation of Subtly Balanced, Close Family Ties Going Awry