Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Slips as Market Frets over Premiership, US-China Tensions

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Tokyo Stock Exchange

TOKYO, Oct 14 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average sank on Tuesday after reopening from a long weekend, pressured by uncertainty surrounding the country’s next premier and persistent U.S.-China trade tensions.

The Nikkei .N225 ended the morning session down 1.2% at 47,520.57, with just 31 of its 225 components rising, 192 declining and two trading flat.

The broader Topix .TOPX slid 1.4% to 3,153.50.

Japanese investors returning from a national holiday on Monday faced a complex global backdrop, including a stronger yen and Wall Street sell-off on Friday. While both saw partial reversals, market sentiment remained fragile as shifting signals from U.S. President Donald Trump continued to unsettle traders.

On balance, weaker U.S. stocks and a stronger yen since the start of Japan’s extended weekend weighed on the market, said Maki Sawada, an equity strategist at Nomura Securities.

In addition, the initial euphoria from fiscal dove Sanae Takaichi’s election as leader of the Liberal Democratic Party at the start of the month has faded after coalition partner Komeito pulled support. This opened a small possibility of an opposition party leader being elected prime minister by parliament later this month. Local media say October 20 or 21 are likely dates for the vote.

“The decline of the ‘Takaichi trade’ is one reason” for weakness in Japanese stocks on Tuesday, Sawada said. “Political uncertainty is weighing.”

Exporters, whose overseas revenue is crimped by a stronger currency, dropped on Tuesday, with Toyota 7203.T down 1.1%. Tyremakers also experienced outsized declines, making the rubber .IRUBR.T sector the worst performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry groups.

SoftBank Group 9984.T slumped 3.8%, extending its pullback from a record high on Thursday as the heavyweight startup investor continued to retreat.

Still, many chip-sector shares advanced, tracking upbeat performances among Wall Street peers overnight. Lasertec 6920.T rose 3% and Sumco 3436.T gained 2.5%.

“Expectations for growth in artificial intelligence remain in place,” said Nomura’s Sawada.

Elsewhere, Muji owner Ryohin Keikaku 7453.T surged 12.3% following its earnings announcement after the closing bell on Friday, making it the Nikkei’s top performing stock.