Indonesian President Asks Trump for Meeting with Son Eric in ‘Hot Mic’ Moment
11:25 JST, October 14, 2025
Oct 13 (Reuters) – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto asked U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday if he could meet with Trump’s son Eric, an executive vice president of the Trump Organization, according to comments by the leaders picked up by a microphone after Trump had addressed a Gaza-focused summit in Egypt.
Trump and Prabowo, who were also seen on video footage, appeared to be unaware that a live microphone was recording their conversation.
The two spoke in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh after Trump delivered remarks to a group of world leaders gathered for the summit, which followed the announcement of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.
The White House and the Indonesian Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the exchange.
It was not clear in the audio whether the two were referencing the Trump Organization or any business deals involving the president or his family.
Speaking to Trump as the two men stood behind a podium with a microphone, Prabowo refers to a region that is “not safe, security-wise” and then asks Trump: “Can I meet Eric?”
Trump says: “I’ll have Eric call. Should I do that? He’s such a good boy. I’ll have Eric call.”
Prabowo then says: “We’ll look for a better place,” and Trump says again: “I’ll have Eric call you.”
Prabowo says: “Eric or Don Jr.”
Eric Trump and his brother Donald Trump Jr. both serve as executive vice presidents of the Trump Organization, which has business operations involving real estate, hospitality and blockchain-based ventures.
The company operates a golf club outside the Indonesian capital Jakarta, according to its website. Another property in Indonesia, a golf club and resort in Bali, is listed on the website as “coming soon.”
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Ragasa Batters Hong Kong and Southern China after Causing Deaths in Taiwan and Philippines
-
Krasznahorkai wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature (Update 1)
-
China’s Bytedance Will Get 1 of 7 Board Seats for Tiktok’s US Operations, Official Says
-
This Tiny Island Helps Preserve U.S. Dominance in the Pacific. Its People Pay a Painful Price
-
Trump, Hegseth Lecture Military Leaders in Rare, Politically Charged Summit
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking ‘Death Railway’ into ‘Route of Peace and Prosperity’
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
-
‘September Says’ an Observation of Subtly Balanced, Close Family Ties Going Awry