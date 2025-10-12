At Least 60 Killed in Attack on Sudan’s Al-Fashir, Activists Say
11:45 JST, October 12, 2025
Oct 11 (Reuters) – Drone and artillery strikes by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on a shelter in the Sudanese city of al-Fashir killed at least 60 people on Friday night and Saturday morning, according to local activists.
Al-Fashir is under siege by the RSF as it struggles to wrest control of the army’s last stronghold in the Darfur region.
The RSF denied that civilians were killed in al-Fashir as a result of its strikes, describing the reports as “entirely baseless” in a statement released late on Saturday.
The siege has spread hunger and disease in the city and relentless drone and artillery strikes have hit displacement shelters, mosques, and hospitals and clinics.
“Bodies remain under the rubble, and others were burned alive inside the shelter caravans, children, women, and elderly killed in cold blood, the Al-Fashir Resistance Committee said in a statement earlier on Saturday. It said in a later statement that the shelter had been hit twice by drones and eight times by artillery shells.
The resistance committee said hundreds of civilians have been killed by the attacks, and residents who spoke to Reuters said they had dug bunkers into their homes and neighborhoods for protection.
The activist group said the city is losing 30 people on average daily to violence, hunger, and disease.
