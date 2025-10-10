South Korean Prosecutor Indicts Unification Church Leader in Probe Linked to Ex-First Lady
18:33 JST, October 10, 2025
SEOUL (Reuters) — South Korea’s special prosecutor indicted on Friday the leader of the Unification Church, Han Hak-ja, on charges that include alleged involvement in bribing the wife of ousted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.
The indictments against Han, 82, include accusations she violated the Political Funds Act, illegal solicitation, inciting destruction of evidence and embezzlement, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.
Han has previously denied the allegations against her, calling them “false information.” She is currently detained after a South Korean court last month approved a warrant to arrest her.
