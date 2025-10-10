South Korean Prosecutor Indicts Unification Church Leader in Probe Linked to Ex-First Lady

Reuters file photo

Han Hak-ja, the leader of the Unification Church, arrives at a court to attend a hearing to review her arrest warrant requested by special prosecutors in Seoul on Sept. 22,

SEOUL (Reuters) — South Korea’s special prosecutor indicted on Friday the leader of the Unification Church, Han Hak-ja, on charges that include alleged involvement in bribing the wife of ousted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The indictments against Han, 82, include accusations she violated the Political Funds Act, illegal solicitation, inciting destruction of evidence and embezzlement, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

Han has previously denied the allegations against her, calling them “false information.” She is currently detained after a South Korean court last month approved a warrant to arrest her.