Venezuela’s Maria Corina Machado Wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize

Reuters file photo
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado addresses supporters at a protest ahead of the inauguration of President Nicolas Maduro for his third term in Caracas on Jan. 9.

Reuters

18:11 JST, October 10, 2025

OSLO (Reuters) — Venezuela’s Maria Corina Machado won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.

She won “for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy,” the Norwegian Nobel Committee said in its citation.

