Venezuela’s Maria Corina Machado Wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize
Reuters
18:11 JST, October 10, 2025
OSLO (Reuters) — Venezuela’s Maria Corina Machado won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.
She won “for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy,” the Norwegian Nobel Committee said in its citation.
