Asahi hack that halted beer production claimed by Qilin ransomware group
14:06 JST, October 8, 2025
Oct 7 (Reuters) – Qilin, a ransomware group with a track record of cyberattacks on major entities around the world, claimed responsibility on Tuesday for a hack on Japan’s Asahi Group Holdings that disrupted production at the beer and beverage giant.
Asahi Group’s beer-making subsidiary, Asahi Breweries, said on Monday it had restarted production at its six Japanese beer plants on October 2. It first said it had been hacked on September 29.
Qilin, which operates a ransomware-as-a-service platform that allows users to carry out attacks in exchange for a percentage of extortion proceeds, posted 29 images to its website on Tuesday of what the group claims to be internal Asahi Group documents.
The group claims to have stolen more than 9,300 files, or roughly 27 gigabytes of data, according to the entry on its website.
Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the documents.
An Asahi Group Holdings spokesperson said in an email late Tuesday that the matter was still under investigation and the company declined to comment on Qilin’s claims, or any details about extortion demands or negotiations.
Qilin did not respond to a request for comment.
Qilin has been a prolific ransomware service since first emerging in 2022 with 870 claimed attacks, according to data compiled by eCrime.ch, a cybercrime research platform.
The group was behind the June 2024 hack of British diagnostic services provider Synnovis, which officials said in June 2025 contributed to the death of a London hospital patient.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Hits Record High as SoftBank Surges on AI Cloud Growth Bets (UPDATE 1)
-
Typhoon Ragasa Batters Hong Kong and Southern China after Causing Deaths in Taiwan and Philippines
-
China’s Bytedance Will Get 1 of 7 Board Seats for Tiktok’s US Operations, Official Says
-
No Tsunami Is Expected Along Japan’s Coast After Magnitude 7.1 Earthquake Strikes near East Coast of Russia’s Kamchatka Region (Update 1)
-
Stocks Hesitant in Asia, with a Lot Riding on Fed Decision
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking ‘Death Railway’ into ‘Route of Peace and Prosperity’
-
S. Korea’s Lee Eager to Enhance Ties with Japan More
-
ASIA INSIDE REVIEW: U.S. Pressures Southeast Asian Nations to Crack Down on Transshipped Chinese Exports
-
BOJ to Consider Rate Hike through Early Next Year