Clarke, Devoret and Martinis Win 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics
18:55 JST, October 7, 2025
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Scientists John Clarke, Michel Devoret and John Martinis won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics for “the discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in an electric circuit”, the award-giving body said on Tuesday.
The Nobel physics prize is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and includes a prize sum totalling 11 million Swedish crowns ($1.2 million) that is shared among the winners if there are several, as is often the case.
