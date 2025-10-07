Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>News Services>Reuters

Clarke, Devoret and Martinis Win 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics


Reuters

18:55 JST, October 7, 2025

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Scientists John Clarke, Michel Devoret and John Martinis won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics for “the discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in an electric circuit”, the award-giving body said on Tuesday.

The Nobel physics prize is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and includes a prize sum totalling 11 million Swedish crowns ($1.2 million) that is shared among the winners if there are several, as is often the case.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Reuters Page

Reuters Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING