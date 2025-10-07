Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Hits Record High as Chip Stocks Mirror Wall Street Rally

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Tokyo Stock Exchange

TOKYO, Oct 7 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average climbed to a record high on Tuesday, as chip-related stocks trackedupbeat U.S. peers, though the benchmark index pared early gains after investors booked profits from a recent rally.

The Nikkei .N225was up 0.67% at 48,264.98 by the midday break, after rising as much as 1% to a record high of 48,527.33 earlier in the session.

The broader Topix .TOPX edged 0.28% higher to 3,235.15.

“Investors booked profits at a high of the Nikkei so the gains were muted, but the momentum is still strong,” said Kazuaki Shimada, chief strategist at IwaiCosmo Securities.

The Nikkei surged 4.8% in the previous session, marking its biggest single-day gain since early April, after Sanae Takaichi was all but confirmed to become the country’s next premier, boosting expectations of renewed fiscal stimulus and loose monetary policy.

“Behind the Takaichi trade, there is strong support from gains of U.S. artificial intelligence-related firms. So, AI-related shares such as Advantest and SoftBank Group would rise regardless of who becomes Japan’s prime minister,” said Shimada.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest 6857.T rose 2.57%, while SoftBank Group 9984.T, an investor in AI-related firms, climbed 2.74%.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T reversed early losses to trade nearly 1% higher.

Cable maker Fujikura 5803.T, a gauge for data center investments, surged 7.9% to become the top percentage gainer in the Nikkei.

The S&P 500 .SPX and the Nasdaq .IXIC reached record closing highs on Monday, as AI-related dealmaking boosted investor sentiment even as the U.S. government shutdown extended through its sixth day.

The market lacked the momentum seen in the previous session, with nearly half of the stocks declining, said Yugo Tsuboi, chief strategist at Daiwa Securities.

Of more than 1,600 stocks trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s prime market, 44% fell, 50% rose and 4% traded flat.