China Premier Li Qiang to Visit North Korea, KCNA Says

China’s Premier of the State Council Li Qiang addresses the 80th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, on Sept. 26.

12:12 JST, October 7, 2025

SEOUL (Reuters) – Chinese Premier Li Qiang will lead a Chinese delegation to North Korea to participate in celebrations of the 80th anniversary of its ruling party on Friday, North Korean state media KCNA reported on Tuesday.

A delegation from Russia’s United Russia Party, led by chairman Dmitry Medvedev, is also scheduled to attend the event due on Friday, KCNA reported earlier.

