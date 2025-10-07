China Premier Li Qiang to Visit North Korea, KCNA Says
12:12 JST, October 7, 2025
SEOUL (Reuters) – Chinese Premier Li Qiang will lead a Chinese delegation to North Korea to participate in celebrations of the 80th anniversary of its ruling party on Friday, North Korean state media KCNA reported on Tuesday.
A delegation from Russia’s United Russia Party, led by chairman Dmitry Medvedev, is also scheduled to attend the event due on Friday, KCNA reported earlier.
