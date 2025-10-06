France Names New Government Amid Political Turmoil
13:08 JST, October 6, 2025
PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) – President Emmanuel Macron’s office on Sunday unveiled a new cabinet to be led by Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, whose most pressing – and most perilous – task will be to win support for a 2026 budget in a fragmented and fractious parliament.
Following is the list of ministers and their posts.
MINISTERS OF STATE
Elisabeth Borne, education minister
Manuel Valls, minister of overseas territories
Gerald Darmanin, justice minister
Bruno Retailleau, interior minister
Bruno Le Maire, defence minister
MINISTERS
Catherine Vautrin, health and labour minister
Rachida Dati, culture minister
Roland Lescure, economy and finance minister
Jean-Noel Barrot, foreign minister
Eric Woerth, urbanism and housing minister
Agnes Pannier-Runacher, environment minister
Annie Genevard, agriculture minister
Amelie de Montchalin, budget minister
Naima Moutchou, civil service, AI and digital affairs ministers
Philippe Tabarot, transport minister
Marina Ferrari, sports and youth minister
JUNIOR MINISTERS
Aurore Berge, government spokesperson, minister for gender equality
Mathieu Lefevre, minister in charge of relations with parliament
