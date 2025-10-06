France Names New Government Amid Political Turmoil

Reuters file photo

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu delivers a statement at the Hotel Matignon in Paris, on October 3, 2025, before a round of consultations with political parties ahead of the announcement of the new government.

PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) – President Emmanuel Macron’s office on Sunday unveiled a new cabinet to be led by Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, whose most pressing – and most perilous – task will be to win support for a 2026 budget in a fragmented and fractious parliament.

Following is the list of ministers and their posts.

MINISTERS OF STATE

Elisabeth Borne, education minister

Manuel Valls, minister of overseas territories

Gerald Darmanin, justice minister

Bruno Retailleau, interior minister

Bruno Le Maire, defence minister

MINISTERS

Catherine Vautrin, health and labour minister

Rachida Dati, culture minister

Roland Lescure, economy and finance minister

Jean-Noel Barrot, foreign minister

Eric Woerth, urbanism and housing minister

Agnes Pannier-Runacher, environment minister

Annie Genevard, agriculture minister

Amelie de Montchalin, budget minister

Naima Moutchou, civil service, AI and digital affairs ministers

Philippe Tabarot, transport minister

Marina Ferrari, sports and youth minister

JUNIOR MINISTERS

Aurore Berge, government spokesperson, minister for gender equality

Mathieu Lefevre, minister in charge of relations with parliament