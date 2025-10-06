North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Visits Naval Destroyer, KCNA Says
12:49 JST, October 6, 2025
SEOUL, Oct 6 (Reuters) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited the Choe Hyon naval destroyer at a military exhibition on Sunday, state media KCNA reported on Monday.
Kim said the navy should be prepared to “thoroughly deter or counter and punish the enemy’s provocations,” KCNA said.
The annual Defence Development exhibition promotes North Korea’s “remarkable development” of its modernised military, the media reported.
It is unclear when the ships will become operational, analysts said.
South Korea-based SI Analytics reported in September that satellite imagery showed North Korea finally installing engines in the Choe Hyon, and predicted it could conduct sea trials as soon as this month.
The United States is seeking to revive the U.S. Navy with its allies, South Korea and Japan, amid rising geopolitical tensions with China.
South Korean shipbuilders, among the industry’s leaders, are mulling an expansion in the U.S. defence market, including investing in U.S. shipyards.
In May, a Choe Hyon-class destroyer partially capsized during a botched launching ceremony Kim attended, which the leader called a “criminal act.”
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Hits Record High as SoftBank Surges on AI Cloud Growth Bets (UPDATE 1)
-
Typhoon Ragasa Batters Hong Kong and Southern China after Causing Deaths in Taiwan and Philippines
-
China’s Bytedance Will Get 1 of 7 Board Seats for Tiktok’s US Operations, Official Says
-
3 Japanese Detained in ICE Raid at Hyundai Plant in U.S.
-
No Tsunami Is Expected Along Japan’s Coast After Magnitude 7.1 Earthquake Strikes near East Coast of Russia’s Kamchatka Region (Update 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan to Establish System for Sharing EV Battery Degradation Data, in Collaboration with Firms Including Toyota, Honda
-
Japan Govt to Support Perovskite Solar Cell Mass Production With ¥24.6 Bil. in Subsidies
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking ‘Death Railway’ into ‘Route of Peace and Prosperity’
-
S. Korea’s Lee Eager to Enhance Ties with Japan More