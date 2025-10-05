China Provides Intelligence to Russia on Ukraine Targets, Ukrainian Intelligence Says
11:39 JST, October 5, 2025
Oct 4 (Reuters) – China is providing intelligence to Russia to enable Moscow to better launch missile strikes inside Ukraine, a senior Ukrainian intelligence official was quoted as saying on Saturday.
Oleh Alexandrov, an official with Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Agency, told the state Ukrinform news agency, that China was passing on satellite intelligence on targets, including those benefiting from foreign investment.
“There is evidence of a high level of cooperation between Russia and China in conducting satellite reconnaissance of the territory of Ukraine in order to identify and further explore strategic objects for targeting,” Alexandrov told Ukrinform.
“As we have seen in recent months, these sites may belong to foreign investors.”
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and regional officials said a Russian missile attack in August struck a U.S.-owned appliance factory in the western Zakarpattia region, injuring 15 people.
Zelenskiy said in April that China was supplying weapons and gunpowder to Russia. He also said that his government had intelligence that China was producing weapons on Russian territory.
