Japan Chip Shares Drive Nikkei Rally as Hitachi Soars on OpenAI Report

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Tokyo Stock Exchange

TOKYO, Oct 3 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average rallied to hover around an all-time high on Friday as euphoria around artificial intelligence gripped the market, sending chip stocks surging.

The tech-heavy Nikkei .N225 was at 45,668.47, a rise of 1.6%, as of 0224 GMT. Earlier, it had risen to 45,742.63, 110 points below the record that was hit last month.

The broader Topix .TOPX advanced 1.3%.

The gains come despite the event risk on the weekend, with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party set toelect a new leader on Saturday, who would ostensibly take over as prime minister.

Current frontrunner Shinjiro Koizumi is seen as a continuity candidate, while rival Sanae Takaichi is seen as a fiscal and monetary dove.

“If Takaichi wins, Monday could see stocks higher, bond yields higher, and a weaker yen,” said Nomura strategist Maki Sawada. “But whoever wins, there is likely to be some degree of fiscal loosening.”

Hitachi 6501.T and chipmaker Renesas 6723.T vied to be the Nikkei’s best-performing stock on Friday, each soaring more than 9%. Hitachi was buoyed by a local media report about a partnership with ChatGPT maker OpenAI, which is now worth $500 billion.

The three biggest point gainers were chip-testing equipment maker and Nvidia supplier Advantest 6857.T, AI-focused investor and OpenAI backer SoftBank Group 9984.T, and chip-making tool manufacturer Tokyo Electron 8035.T, up 3.6%, 3.6% and 2.5%, respectively.

Overnight, U.S. tech shares had also pushed Wall Street to new record highs. .N

Of the Nikkei’s 225 components, 188 rose and 37 fell.

Japanese shares got additional support from a weakening yen, which raises the value of overseas revenues at Japan’s many heavyweight exporters. The yen declined for a second day versus the U.S. dollar on Friday, following a four-session, 1.9% surge.