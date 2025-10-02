Death Toll from Philippine Quake Rises to 72
11:44 JST, October 2, 2025
MANILA, Oct 2 (Reuters) – The death toll from a magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck off the central Philippines late on Tuesday has risen to 72, the civil defence agency said.
Another 294 people were injured, the agency said in a report on Thursday. The latest death toll was an increase of three from Wednesday and all fatalities were recorded in the central Visayas region.
The shallow quake struck waters off the central island of Cebu late at night, damaging power lines, bridges and multiple buildings, including a church that was more than 100 years old.
The Cebu quake was the country’s deadliest since at least 2013, when a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the neighboring island of Bohol, killing 222 people.
The Philippines sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire” and experiences more than 800 quakes each year.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
After Largely Ignoring Suffering in Gaza, Israeli Media Start to Report on Palestinian Hardships
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Hits Record High, Yen Falls as PM Ishiba Resigns (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Hits Record High as SoftBank Surges on AI Cloud Growth Bets (UPDATE 1)
-
Typhoon Ragasa Batters Hong Kong and Southern China after Causing Deaths in Taiwan and Philippines
-
China’s Bytedance Will Get 1 of 7 Board Seats for Tiktok’s US Operations, Official Says
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan’s Real Wages, Consumer Spending Climb but Inflation Challenges Persist
-
Japan Commerce Chamber Chair Speaks on Suntory Chair’s Resignation, Says Leaders Should ‘Always Exercise Discipline’
-
Japan to Establish System for Sharing EV Battery Degradation Data, in Collaboration with Firms Including Toyota, Honda
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning, 1st Visible from Country in Almost 3 Years