Japan’s Beer Giant Asahi Group Cannot Resume Production after Cyberattack

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Asahi Group Holdings headquarters in Sumida Ward, Tokyo.

Reuters

12:41 JST, September 30, 2025

TOKYO, Sept 30 (Reuters) – Japanese beer and beverage giant Asahi Group Holdings has not been able to resume production at domestic factories a day after a cyberattack and cannot foresee when it can be resumed, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The company has 30 plants in Japan making beer, beverage and food products, but it is still investigating whether all of them have stopped production, the spokesperson added.

The maker of Asahi Super Dry Beer, Nikka Whisky and Mitsuya Cider last night said its group companies in Japan suspended operations, including order processing, shipping and call center functions, due to a cyberattack-caused system outage, although no personal information leakage has been confirmed.

