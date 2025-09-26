South Korea President Lee to Host Japan PM Ishiba on Sept 31-Oct 1, Lee’s Office Says





SEOUL, Sept 26 (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will visit South Korea from September 30 to October 1 on the invitation of President Lee Jae Myung for talks aimed at strengthening the two countries’ ties and security cooperation, Lee’s spokesperson said on Friday.

Lee and Ishiba will meet in the city of Busan, presidential spokesperson Kang Ju-yung told a briefing. The two last met in August in Tokyo.