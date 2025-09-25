Trump Promises Arab Leaders He Won’t Let Israel Annex West Bank, Politico Reports
12:41 JST, September 25, 2025
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) — U.S President Donald Trump promised Arab leaders he would not let Israel annex the occupied West Bank, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing six people familiar with the matter.
Two people described Trump as being firm on the topic during their meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, Politico reported.
Two others familiar with the matter, Politico reported, said the U.S. team presented a white paper outlining the Trump administration’s plan to end the Gaza war, including the promise against West Bank annexation.
Israel has drawn global condemnation over its military conduct in Gaza, which has caused major destruction and where more than 65,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to local health authorities. A global hunger monitor says part of the territory is suffering from famine.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
After Largely Ignoring Suffering in Gaza, Israeli Media Start to Report on Palestinian Hardships
-
Japan Accelerates Missile Deployment Amid Rising Regional Tensions
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Hits Record High, Yen Falls as PM Ishiba Resigns (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Hits Record High as SoftBank Surges on AI Cloud Growth Bets (UPDATE 1)
-
Fish-Shaped Soy Sauce Bottles Are Forbidden by an Australian State in an Oddly Specific Plastic Ban
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan’s Real Wages, Consumer Spending Climb but Inflation Challenges Persist
-
China’s Youth Unemployment Remains High at Over 17% in July Amid Serious Job Market Recession
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning, 1st Visible from Country in Almost 3 Years
-
S. Korea’s Lee Eager to Enhance Ties with Japan More
-
ASIA INSIDE REVIEW: U.S. Pressures Southeast Asian Nations to Crack Down on Transshipped Chinese Exports