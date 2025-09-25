Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Marks Record Close for 3rd Session as Investors Buy Cheap Stocks (UPDATE 1)

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Tokyo Stock Exchange

TOKYO, Sept 25 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average marked a record high close for a third session on Thursday, as investors scooped up cheap shares, betting on the potential for further market gains.

The Nikkei .N225 rose 0.27% to close at 45,754.93.

The broader Topix .TOPX rose 0.47% to 3,185.35.

“Investors bought stocks that had been left behind the latest rally,” said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.

“These days, the stocks that lead the market’s gain rotate, which is a good sign for the market’s further gains,” he said.

On Thursday, the nonferrous metals sector .INFRO.T jumped 3.24%, becoming the biggest percentage gainer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes.

Sumitomo Metal Mining 5713.T surged 11.3%, the biggest percentage gainer on the Nikkei.

Energy sectors rose after oil prices touched a seven-week high on Wednesday, with the refiners .IPETE.T rising 1.82%.

The utility sector .IEPNG.T rose 1.36%, with Tokyo Electric Power 9501.T jumping 5.24%.

Energy explorers .IMING.T rose 1.52%, with Inpex 1605.T gaining 0.94%.

Shares of Okinawa-based beer maker Orion Breweries 409A.T were priced at 1,863 yen in its market debut, more than twice the IPO price of 850 yen.

The shares rose to as high as 2,262 yen before closing at 1,950 yen, 4.66% higher than the IPO price.

IwaiCosmo’s Arisawa said that while there is demand for buying on a dip, investors sold stocks that had gained in recent sessions.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest 6857.T, one of the stocks that led the Nikkei’s rally, fell 2.43% to become the biggest drag on the Nikkei.

Of more than 1,600 stocks trading on the TSE’s prime section, 63% rose and 31% fell, and 4% were little changed.