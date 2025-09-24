Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Comes off Record Close as Overheated Tech Shares Slip

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Tokyo Stock Exchange

TOKYO, Sept 24 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average edged lower on Wednesday, weighed down by profit-taking in high-flying tech shares.

The Nikkei 225 Index .N225 shed 0.5% to 45,286.43 as trading resumed after a local holiday, easing off the record closing high of 45,493.66 hit on Monday.

The broader Topix .TOPX gauge lost 0.2%.

The Nikkei’s 14-day relative strength index (RSI) began the session above 70, indicating an overheated market.

“We’re seeing a corrective move following consecutive days of record highs,” said Nomura strategist Maki Sawada.

“If high-priced semiconductor stocks, which are currently falling, narrow their losses or even turn positive, the Nikkei average could show resilience.”

There were 89 advancers on the index against 134 decliners.

Chip-sector heavyweight Advantest 6857.T slid 2.3%, to drag the Nikkei the most.

Videogame maker Nexon 3659.T, which slid 5.2%, and semiconductor supplier Sumco 3436.T, which lost 3.3%, were among the largest losers by percentage.

On the plus side, industrial manufacturer IHI 7013.T led gains with a 5.4% jump and Suzuki Motor 7269.T was the No. 2 percentage gainer with a 3.3% rise.