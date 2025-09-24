Trump to Meet Australian PM in Washington on October 20, White House Official Says
11:37 JST, September 24, 2025
WASHINGTON/SYDNEY, Sept 24 (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump will meet Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on October 20 in Washington, the White House and Albanese said on Tuesday, setting the first meeting between the security allies since Trump’s election.
The two leaders have much to discuss, including the multi-billion dollar AUKUS project, also involving Britain, to provide Australia with nuclear-powered attack submarines to counter China’s ambitions in the Indo-Pacific, which is currently under Pentagon review.
“Australia and the United States are great partners. I expect it to be very constructive,” Albanese told reporters in New York on Tuesday, confirming the meeting.
Albanese is attending the United Nations General Assembly for the first time, where he recognised Palestinian statehood on Sunday. He will promote Australia’s ban on social media for children on Wednesday, and seek support for Australia and Pacific Island nations hosting the COP31 climate summit amid resistance from Turkiye.
Reelected as leader of a center-left Labor government in a May national election, Albanese had been criticised by domestic political opponents because he has yet to meet Trump, after a meeting scheduled on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada in June was canceled when the president left early.
U.S. Under Secretary of Defense Elbridge Colby, a public critic of AUKUS, is leading the Pentagon review. He said last year that submarines were a scarce, critical commodity, and U.S. industry could not produce enough to meet American demand.
On Tuesday, a senior U.S. State Department official said he understood the review would be completed in the autumn, and involved wide coordination between the Pentagon, the State Department and other agencies.
“Ultimately, what this is about is making sure that AUKUS benefits America and that the United States Government writ large is in full support behind it,” he told reporters.
Australia, which has already paid about $1 billion as part of ongoing contributions to support the expansion of American submarine shipyards, has maintained it is confident AUKUS will proceed.
Under pressure from Washington to increase defense spending, Australia this month announced an extra A$12 billion ($8 billion) to upgrade a shipyard in Western Australia for AUKUS submarine maintenance.
