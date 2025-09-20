Trump Administration Plans $6.4 Billion in Weapons Sales to Israel, Sources Say
11:05 JST, September 20, 2025
WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) – The Trump administration is seeking congressional approval to sell Israel $6.4 billion in support equipment and weapons including attack helicopters and troop carriers, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Israel’s military said it had expanded operations in Gaza City on Friday and bombarded Hamas infrastructure, while displaced Palestinians traumatized by the advance said they had no means to flee.
The news of the proposed sale came days before world leaders were set to gather in New York for the annual United Nations General Assembly next week, which the U.N. Security Council is also due to hold a high-level meeting on Gaza.
The planned packageincludes a deal worth $3.8 billion for 30 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters and $1.9 billion for 3,250 infantry assault vehicles for the Israeli army.
Another $750 million worth of support parts for armored personnel carriers and power supplies are also working its way through the sale process, one of the people said.
The Republican president’s full-throated support for Israel’s military contrasts with growing wariness about Israel’s assault on Gaza among Democrats.
On Thursday, a group of U.S. senators introduced the first Senate resolution to urge recognition of a Palestinian state and more than half of Democrats in the Senate recently voted against further arms sales.
The Wall Street Journal reported the potential helicopter and vehicle sales on Friday.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
