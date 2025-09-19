Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Extends Record Run Ahead of BOJ Decision

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Tokyo Stock Exchange

TOKYO, Sept 19 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average continued its winning ways on Friday, rising to a record before an expected hold on policy from the Bank of Japan.

The gains in Japan followed another record day on Wall Street after a rate cut by the Federal Reserve, which forecast more easing this year.

The Nikkei 225 Index .N225 jumped 1% to 45,750.05 in early trading, reaching as high as 45,852.75. The broader Topix .TOPX climbed 0.8% and was also at an all-time high.

The Nikkei closed above the 45,000 level on Thursday for the first time. There were 183 advancers on the index against 41 decliners.