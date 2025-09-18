Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Hits Intraday Record High on Boost from Tech Shares
10:09 JST, September 18, 2025
TOKYO, Sept 18 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average rose to an intraday record high on Thursday, led higher by technology shares, but gains were limited after the recent strength in the yen that weighed on exporters.
The Nikkei 225 Index rose 0.3% to 44,938.40 in early trade, and briefly touched 45,055.99, surpassing the previous record set earlier in the week. The broader Topix was down 0.1%.
There were 81 advancers on the Nikkei index against 137 decliners.
The largest percentage gainers in the index were Resonac Holdings, which surged 8.7%, followed by Screen Holdings, jumping 4.8%.
The largest losers were Tokyo Electric Power, down 4.4%, followed by Tokyo Gas, which slid 4.1%.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
After Largely Ignoring Suffering in Gaza, Israeli Media Start to Report on Palestinian Hardships
-
V of K-Pop Sensation BTS Thrills Fans with First Pitch at Dodgers Game and Meets Shohei Ohtani
-
Mercedes-Benz Offloads Nissan Stake for $325 Million, Source Says
-
Japan Accelerates Missile Deployment Amid Rising Regional Tensions
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Hits Record High, Yen Falls as PM Ishiba Resigns (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan’s Core Inflation Slows in July, Stays above BOJ Target
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning, 1st Visible from Country in Almost 3 Years
-
Japan, India Aim for More Than 500,000 People-to People Exchanges over Next 5 Years
-
S. Korea’s Lee Eager to Enhance Ties with Japan More
-
Taiwan to Fully Lift Import Restrictions on Japanese Foods for First Time Since 2011 Fukushima Nuclear Accident