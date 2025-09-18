Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Hits Intraday Record High on Boost from Tech Shares

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Tokyo Stock Exchange

TOKYO, Sept 18 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average rose to an intraday record high on Thursday, led higher by technology shares, but gains were limited after the recent strength in the yen that weighed on exporters.

The Nikkei 225 Index rose 0.3% to 44,938.40 in early trade, and briefly touched 45,055.99, surpassing the previous record set earlier in the week. The broader Topix was down 0.1%.

There were 81 advancers on the Nikkei index against 137 decliners.

The largest percentage gainers in the index were Resonac Holdings, which surged 8.7%, followed by Screen Holdings, jumping 4.8%.

The largest losers were Tokyo Electric Power, down 4.4%, followed by Tokyo Gas, which slid 4.1%.