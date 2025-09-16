Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Hits Record High as Tech Stocks Track Wall Street Gains

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Tokyo Stock Exchange

The Nikkei .N225 rose to as high as 45,055.38, crossing the key 45,000 level for the first time. The index was up 0.3% at 44,904.13 by the end of the morning session.

The market was closed on Monday for a public holiday.

The broader Topix .TOPX rose 0.41% to 3,173.57 on Tuesday.

The Nikkei ended 4% higher last week, closing at a record peak for a third consecutive week.

The rally was supported by a robust corporate outlook, which prompted analysts to raise target prices of some local firms, and the expectations for a new prime minister following the decision of the current premier Shigeru Ishiba to resign, said Hikaru Yasuda, chief equity strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The firm outlook of the global economy, underpinned by expectations of U.S. interest rate cuts, also underpinned the Nikkei, he said.

The Nikkei may finish the year at about the 45,000 level, but the index could briefly retreat if expectations for the U.S. rate cuts recede and Treasury yields rise, said Yasuda.

“The market expectations for the U.S. rate cuts are fairly strong,” he said.

Shares of chipmaking equipment giant Tokyo Electron 8035.T rose 2.17%, providing the biggest boost to the Nikkei. Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest 6857.T recovered from early losses to edge 0.04% higher.

Wafer maker Sumco 3436.T surged 9.8% to be the biggest percentage gainer in the Nikkei. Chip-related Disco 6146.T and Resonac Holdings 4004.T jumped 6.9% and 5.4%, respectively.

Uniqlo-brand owner Fast Retailing 9983.T fell 1.26% to weigh on the Nikkei the most.

Of the more than 1,600 stocks trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s prime market, 68% stocks advanced, 27% fell, and 3% traded flat.