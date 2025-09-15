Brazil’s Bolsonaro Has Skin Lesions Removed without Complications, Hospital Says
12:15 JST, September 15, 2025
SAO PAULO, Sept 14 (Reuters) – Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro underwent a series of medical procedures in the capital city of Brasilia on Sunday, including laboratory tests and the surgical removal of skin lesions, the hospital treating him said.
The medical procedures come as Bolsonaro confronts legal and political setbacks. On Thursday, Bolsonaro was sentenced to 27 years in prison after a panel of five justices convicted him of plotting a coup to remain in power after losing the 2022 election.
Doctors diagnosed Bolsonaro, 70, with iron-deficiency anemia and found residual signs of a recent pneumonia caused by bronchoaspiration during a chest CT scan, Hospital DF Star said in a statement.
The former president also underwent minor surgery under local anesthesia and sedation to remove eight skin lesions located on his torso and right arm.
The procedure was completed without complications. Bolsonaro also received an intravenous iron infusion, the hospital said, adding that pathological analysis of the removed skin lesions will determine if further treatment is necessary.
Bolsonaro has faced various health issues since a near-fatal stabbing shortly before his election in 2018.
