No Tsunami Is Expected Along Japan’s Coast After Magnitude 7.1 Earthquake Strikes near East Coast of Russia’s Kamchatka Region (Update 1)


Reuters

12:03 JST, September 13, 2025

An earthquake measuring magnitude 7.1 struck near the east coast of Russia’s Kamchatka region at 11:38 a.m. on Saturday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

There is no tsunami threat along the Japanese coas, according to the agency.

