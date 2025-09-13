No Tsunami Is Expected Along Japan’s Coast After Magnitude 7.1 Earthquake Strikes near East Coast of Russia’s Kamchatka Region (Update 1)
12:03 JST, September 13, 2025
An earthquake measuring magnitude 7.1 struck near the east coast of Russia’s Kamchatka region at 11:38 a.m. on Saturday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
There is no tsunami threat along the Japanese coas, according to the agency.
