North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Greets Troops Overseas on Founding Day Speech

Reuters file photo

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing, China September 3, 2025.

SEOUL, Sept 10 (Reuters) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un greeted North Korean troops and people overseas and touted the secure position of his country in a speech for North Korea’s founding day, state media KCNA said on Wednesday.

“(I) give a warm combat salute to the generals, military officers, and soldiers who have been deployed to overseas military operations,” Kim said in his speech, according to KCNA.

“Now, no one can hurt the absolute status and safety of our country by anything, and the ferocious flow of the prosperous era created by our hands cannot be reversed by any force,” Kim said.

Kim also held a photo session in Pyongyang with people who made contributions in labour and other fields, KCNA said.

South Korea’s intelligence agency estimated this month that some 2,000 North Korean soldiers sent to fight for Russia in its war against Ukraine have been killed, and the agency believes North Korea plans to deploy another 6,000 troops, with about 1,000 combat soldiers already in Russia.

Kim attended his largest-ever multilateral diplomatic event this month in China, holding bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin during which he vowed closer ties.

North Korea celebrated its founding day, September 9, with mass dances and fireworks.