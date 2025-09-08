Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Hits Record High, Yen Falls as PM Ishiba Resigns

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Tokyo Stock Exchange

TOKYO, Sept 8 (Reuters) – Japan’s Topix share gauge reached a record high, the yen weakened and bonds stood firm on Monday after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s resignation stoked speculation that his successor will raise government spending.

The broad Topix .TOPX gauge leapt as much as 1.2% to an unprecedented 3,142. The Nikkei 225 index .N225 of blue chip shares gained 1.5% to 43,674.95, near its own record. The yen softened 0.7% to 148.36 JPY=EBS versus the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yield was flat at 1.57%. The five-year yield slid 1 basis point to 1.095%.

Yields on super-long JGBs hovered near record highs due to global concerns about fiscal deficits and as pressure mounted on Ishiba from within his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), while the Nikkei recently slipped from last month’s all-time high.

Among top contenders in the LDP leadership race is Sanae Takaichi, a devotee of “Abenomics” policies of Shinzo Abe – Japan’s long-time leader and former PM, who presided over massive stimulus and unprecedented monetary easing.

“Sanae Takaichi, who is considered to have a strong expansionary fiscal bias, could be perceived as more positive for Japanese equities,” Morgan Stanley and MUFG Securities analysts, including Takeshi Yamaguchi, wrote.

“The risk of her favoring excessively dovish monetary policy appears lower than last year.”

Meanwhile, Takaichi has largely been seen as bad news for Japan’s already stressed bond market.

“She’s known to favor stimulus measures and is viewed as wanting the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to take a cautious stance on policy, so that wouldn’t be a great outcome for bond markets,” Skye Masters, head of markets research at National Australia Bank, said in a podcast.

Last week, the 30-year JGB yield reached an all-time high of 3.285% while the 10-year yield hit 1.64%, the highest since July 2008.

There were 200 advancers on the Nikkei index against 24 decliners. The largest gainers were chip designer Socionext 6526.T, up 7.6%, followed by Mazda Motor Corp 7261.T, which jumped 6.1%. Coming up third was Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 7011.T, which stands to gain from any increase in defense spending, surging 4.4%.

Advantest 6857.T and SoftBank Group 9984.T, two of the biggest beneficiaries of artificial intelligence (AI) investment in Japan, both soared more than 3.5%.

Ishiba’s relatively conservative fiscal stance has been seen as a positive for the JGB market, where yields are relatively low globally, though Japan’s massive debt pile and widening fiscal deficits continue to raise concerns.

The country’s outstanding debt stands at nearly 250% of its gross domestic product (GDP), the highest among developed economies. Budget requests for the next fiscal year hit a record for the third straight year, the finance ministry said last week.

The JGB market was dealt a blow in mid July, when Ishiba’s coalition suffered a considerable defeat in upper house polls. Outsider parties, campaigning on tax cuts and increased spending, gained seats, and speculation swirled for weeks about pressure on Ishiba to step down.

That all came to a head on Sunday, with Ishiba saying he must take responsibility for election losses and instructing the LDP to hold an emergency leadership vote.

The Nikkei share index hit a record high of 43,876.42 on August 19, riding a wave of optimism for corporate governance reforms and investment in AI.

Analysts in a Reuters poll see the index easing off that level to 42,000 by year-end.