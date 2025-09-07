South Korea Has Finished Talks with US to Release Korean Workers
17:50 JST, September 7, 2025
SEOUL, Sept 7 (Reuters) – South Korea has just wrapped up talks with the U.S. for the release of detained Korean workers in Georgia, a presidential official said on Sunday.
A plane will be on its way to bring back the Koreans once administrative procedures are completed, Kang Hun-sik, Presidential Chief of Staff, said in televised remarks.
U.S. federal agents carried out a raid at a Hyundai Motor manufacturing facility in Georgia this week in the largest single-site enforcement operation in the history of the Department of Homeland Security’s investigative operations.
The majority of those hundreds detained were Korean nationals.
South Korea has recently reached a major trade deal with the U.S., which includes a $350 billion fund to help Korean companies enter the U.S. market.
U.S. President Donald Trump may visit South Korea in October for the gathering of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation event, CNN reported on Saturday, citing three Trump administration officials.
The South Korean official on Sunday said the government will seek ways to improve the visa system of Korean workers traveling to the U.S. to “prevent a similar incident.”
