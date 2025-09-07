Ukraine Says It Attacked Druzhba Oil Pipeline in Russia’s Bryansk

KYIV, Sept 7 (Reuters) – Ukraine attacked the Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia’s Bryansk region, inflicting “comprehensive fire damage”, the commander of its drone forces, Robert Brovdi, said on messaging app Telegram on Sunday.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

The transit pipeline supplies Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia, which continue to buy energy supplies from Russia, even after other European Union nations cut ties following its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Kyiv says its strikes on Russian energy targets, in response to Moscow’s continued attacks on Ukraine, aim to undermine the adversary’s overall war effort.

Oil shipments to both countries have been disrupted several times in recent weeks by Ukrainian attacks on the pipeline, which runs from Russia through Ukraine to reach Slovakia.