Russian Attack Sparks Fire at Ukraine’s Government Building in Kyiv
14:34 JST, September 7, 2025
KYIV, Sept 7 (Reuters) – A fire broke out on the top of an administrative building in Kyiv’s Pecherskyi district after a Russian attack on the city, Timur Tkachenko, the head of the military administration of the Ukrainian capital said on Sunday on social media.
Reuters’ witnesses saw thick smoke rising from the main building of the Ukrainian government.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
V of K-Pop Sensation BTS Thrills Fans with First Pitch at Dodgers Game and Meets Shohei Ohtani
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Hits Record High as Automakers Rise on Weaker Yen (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Slips from Record High as Investors Weigh Wall Street Lull (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Ends at Record High as Yen Weakens, Economy Shows Resilience
-
Mercedes-Benz Offloads Nissan Stake for $325 Million, Source Says
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Japan’s Dark Fantasy Manga ‘Tougen Anki’ Adapted into Anime; Descendants of ‘Momotaro,’ Demons Clash in Evil vs. Evil Story