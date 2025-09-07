Hot word :

Russian Attack Sparks Fire at Ukraine’s Government Building in Kyiv

Reuters

14:34 JST, September 7, 2025

KYIV, Sept 7 (Reuters) – A fire broke out on the top of an administrative building in Kyiv’s Pecherskyi district after a Russian attack on the city, Timur Tkachenko, the head of the military administration of the Ukrainian capital said on Sunday on social media.

Reuters’ witnesses saw thick smoke rising from the main building of the Ukrainian government.

